Five days after the surgery, Chiara Ferragni shows how Fedez is doing with a photo on Instagram. He is still hospitalized at San Raffaele

A few days have passed since the surgery of Fedez. How’s the rapper doing? To update his numerous followers, it was his beautiful wife Chiara Ferragni.

The influencer posted one new photo of the singer, while having breakfast in his hospital room. Fedez wears pajamas and a belly band.

Good morning from the hospital.

Last week, the rapper found out he has a rare neuroendocrine tumor. News that has shocked the entire entertainment world. Fortunately, the doctors were able to intervene with a ‘surgery and they removed the tumor and part of the pancreas

Fedez is still hospitalized and in a few days he will be able go back home by his beautiful wife and his two children. He will have to face a long journey, but the affection he is receiving from his family, his friends, his colleagues and his numerous fans, is giving him the force to overcome everything.

Can’t wait to go home. It will take a while. Thanks to the doctors, surgeons and nurses who have been by my side during these intense days. Thank you for all the messages of support and positivity you have sent me.

The most followed couple of the moment, is trying to keep updated the many fans who continue to send them every day tender messages.

In the last few days they have published several moving posts. In one of these, Fedez showed himself in tears after his eldest son Leone gave him a gift before the operation. A beautiful colored picture with the words “Happy birthday dad I love you”.

The rapper did all of that important before hospitalizing, he walked away from social media, spent time with his family and friends, ate ice cream sitting on a bench, celebrated his children’s birthday early and recorded his music.

He was afraid, as anyone else would, that the operation would not go well. Fortunately, the hospital has made it known that Fedez is recovering and that even if he will now have to undertake a difficult pathwill be able to go home.