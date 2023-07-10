Chelsea of England was one of the great disappointments of the European season, as it finished in 13th place in the Premier League, far from the vanguard positions and the qualification for the cups, while in the Champions League it was eliminated hands of Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Due to the loss of money that the fact of not having qualified for the cups will cause, the board made the determination to cut the salaries of its footballers, so below we will tell you how much you will earn Enzo Fernandez and the rest of his teammates in the “Blues”, which will now be led by Mauricio Pochettino.
What is Enzo Fernández’s salary at Chelsea?
The Argentine world champion, who arrived at Chelsea for 121 million euros from Benfica, It will go from earning 11 million euros to receiving 5.82M of the same currency.
What is Raheem Sterling’s salary at Chelsea?
Raheem Sterling, who had arrived for 56 million, has an annual salary of 10.78M and It is the highest salary on the campus.
What is Reece James’ salary at Chelsea?
6.92M It is the salary received by the 23-year-old man, of English nationality, who has a contract until June 2028.
What is Mykhaylo Mudryk’s salary at Chelsea?
“Boehly has tied a number of the club’s younger stars to daringly long deals, including Fernandez, Mudryk and Noni Madueke. Which means they will have plenty of opportunities to increase their salary again, especially if Chelsea can bounce back quickly under a new manager.” €3.20M It will be the salary that the Ukrainian receives.
|
PLAYER
|
ANNUAL SALARY
|
STERLING
|
10.78M
|
KEPA
|
9.11M
|
hudson odoi
|
7.29M
|
JAMES
|
6.92M
|
THIAGO SILVA
|
6.68M
|
FOPHANA
|
6.68M
|
CHILWELL
|
6.27M
#Enzo #Fernándezs #salary #compared #Raheem #Sterling #Reece #James #rest #Chelsea #squad
Leave a Reply