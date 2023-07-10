The Emirates Foundation for School Education team won first place in the Sheikha Fadia Al-Saad Al-Sabah Scientific Competition, organized by Al-Saad Foundation for Knowledge and Scientific Research, in the category of innovative projects for the intermediate stage, and the teacher, Aisha Abdul Rahman Al-Zarouni, won the award for best innovation and research in the Middle East.

During the closing ceremony held in the sisterly State of Kuwait, the Organizing Committee announced the winners of the competition in the presence of the President of the Al-Saad Foundation for Knowledge and Scientific Research, Sheikha Fadia Al-Saad Al-Sabah, the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Al-Qasim, and a number of education sector leaders in the participating countries.

Al-Qasim said, “We are proud of the victory of the two students, Aisha Khaled Youssef Al-Mughni and Moza Ali Abdullah Al-Yamahi, and their obtaining first place in the Sheikha Fadia Al-Saad Al-Sabah Scientific Competition, which is considered one of the leading scientific competitions and a unique platform for embracing talented female students in the field of scientific research.”

He stressed that the Foundation’s participation in this competition comes within the framework of its keenness to enhance the students’ capabilities scientifically and provide them with experiences that help their academic development and meet their future professional aspirations, by involving them in various international scientific competitions and forums.

The two first-place winning students developed the “Solar Scanner” project, under the supervision of teacher Marwa Khamis Al-Yamahi, which is a system for cleaning solar panels through Internet of Things technology, which contributes to saving energy and reducing harmful emissions.

In addition, teacher Aisha Abdulrahman Al Zarouni, from Al Shifa Bint Abdullah School, won the Best Innovation and Research Award in the Middle East.

Students Shamma Khalfan Ali Al-Kindi, Shamsa Ali Obaid Saeed Al-Naqbi and Sheikha Ahmed Rashid Khalaf Al-Zaabi achieved an advanced position in the category of the third episode of the competition on the third hand project, under the supervision of teacher Aisha Abdul Rahman Al Zarouni, which is an artificial hand that enables maintenance workers to repair electrical faults remotely.

It is noteworthy that the Sheikha Fadia Al-Saad Al-Sabah Scientific Competition was established in 1999 in the State of Kuwait. It targets female students in the general education sector, and seeks to develop the skill of scientific research, develop the spirit of innovation among female students, and support their innovative projects that serve the community.