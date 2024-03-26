Entrepreneurship | The young couple started selling cookies they had baked themselves – the passers-by's nasty attitude surprised them

The young cookie entrepreneurs from Helsinki have often experienced belittling and useless advice. However, they have tried to turn the experiences into motivation.

Helsinki small businessman Ida Suvitie I was surprised how much negative feedback people give to young entrepreneurs.

“Permits and payment of taxes have been asked, and the operation of the entire company has been questioned,” he says.

Suvitie founded a company called Ne keksit in 2022 together with her boyfriend Yann Malakan with. The company has been active since spring 2023.

In the first summer, self-baked cookies were sold in the Ruoholahti and Jätkäsaari area in addition to the online store.

According to Suvitie, about a fifth of all customer contacts were negative. Advice was also shared daily.

“They said why are you here to sell and told you to go to a better place. I answered them that thank you for the advice, but we will stay here”, says Suvitie.

Ne keksit entrepreneurs Ida Suvitie and Yann Malaka dream of establishing their own bakery and cafe in Helsinki. Photo taken in Hanko.

Summer road travels alone with a cookie cart selling and Malaka takes care of the baking.

The cookies are baked at home in Ruoholahti, which is registered as a food apartment.

Despite the unpleasant feedback, the cookies sell well, according to Suvitie. In the summer, he says that he sold the cart almost every day.

“As a young woman, I have experienced advice, belittling and teasing before. I think the attitude towards my boyfriend could be different.”

Suvitie understands that other advisors may have a genuine desire to help.

“We feel that we have more experience. But if you don't know our background or anything about the company, giving advice can feel boring.”

A young couple handles everything together, including the company's marketing and home delivery.

The most difficult thing for them in setting up the company was figuring out the various permits. The young people have received help from the city of Helsinki. Malaka also took an entrepreneurship course.

The goal is that entrepreneurship provides a living for both.

“Our dream is to open our own bakery and cafe,” says Suvitie, who is studying to be a restaurateur.

An effort has been made to turn unpleasant feedback into motivation.

“It encourages you to try even harder.”

Bridge At the moment, those cookies are sold in a few cafes in Helsinki in addition to the online store. In the coming summer, the sales place will also be at Hakaniemi market and on Sundays it will be transported by cookie cart.

The desired visibility has been achieved with social media marketing. In April, they were asked to bring those cookies to Kaapelitehta for the Ice Cream and Chocolate Carnival.

“The feedback has become more positive and orders have started coming in from all over Helsinki,” says Suvitie.

He warmly recommends entrepreneurship to other young people.

“If you have an idea, it's worth trying. You shouldn't listen too much to other people's opinions.”