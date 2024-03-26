The mystery of the disappearance of Edoardo Galli, the 17-year-old who allegedly made strange searches on the web before disappearing into thin air

These are days of great anxiety and desperation that the family of a 17-year-old called Edoardo Galli, who appears to have been missing since last Thursday 21 March. He had to go to school, but he never entered the institute and would have also taken a train.

The desperate parents also chose to make a desperate appeal to the program Who has seen?, which deals with missing people. These are days for them, of great anguish, since no one has had their own news. The mother and father said in the appeal:

We are waiting for you with open arms come back, we are all worried. Come, we miss you so much. Don't worry, we are waiting for you. Wherever you are, come back quickly, we're all nervous. You have no idea how your grandparents are doing. Please come to us. We all love you, please come home, we are waiting for you with open arms.

Edoardo Galli's drama began last year Thursday 21 March. Like every morning, however, he left his home Colic. He had to arrive in the municipality of Morbegno, in the province of Sondrio, to go to school. However, from the investigations it emerged that he never entered the institute and would also have taken a train.

The investigations into the disappearance of Edoardo Galli: what emerged

His parents, not seeing him return home, first tried to contact him, but the phone was dead worn out. For this reason they went to the barracks to report the disappearance and from here, as usual, they started all the operations investigations of the case.

From a check on his PC, it emerged that the young man would have searched: “How to survive in the mountains! How to create a shelter! How many days can you survive without food!” The parents interviewed by the officers said that he would not have brought things with him eat.

Edoardo is one meter and 80 centimeters tall, with light brown hair and gray-green eyes. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a blue denim jacketbeige fleece, brown shirt and Adidas shoes, with white and blue stripes.