Cybersecurity has always seemed like a concept reserved for large corporations. However, SMEs and the self-employed are not immune to cyber attacks. In fact, due to the lack of protection and the relationship they have with the large companies – they represent 94% of the business fabric – they are the preferred targets of cybercriminals.

In this context, Lazarus Technology, a global cybersecurity provider, decided to break with that perception and democratize access to cybersecurity, bringing it closer to business groups that have been left unprotected. “Protecting SMEs is not just a matter of size or budget. It is ensuring that the business fabric can operate with peace of mind in an increasingly hostile digital environment,” says Manuel Huerta, CEO of Lazarus Technology.

SMEs, an easy but crucial target

Cyberattacks have ceased to be a sporadic threat and have become an everyday problem. From fraudulent emails until ransomware, Cybercriminals’ methods are becoming more sophisticated. But while large companies have robust IT departments, many SMEs operate with hardly any protection measures.

The lack of cybersecurity not only puts the data of these companies at risk, but can engage clients, suppliers and the sector to which they belong. “Thinking that cybersecurity is not necessary for SMEs is like leaving the doors of your business open at night because you think it won’t happen to you,” adds Huerta. To face this challenge, Lazarus has developed a collaboration model with insurers, business associations and chambers of commerce.

Among the proposed measures, integrated protection stands out, investing in Security Operations Centers or, in other words, tools that monitor threats in real time and react before the damage is irreversible. Training through programs designed so that employers and employees recognize the signs and adopt good practices is also important.

More than a defense, a strategic ally

Protecting yourself against cyberattacks is no longer just a technical issue; is a strategic need to ensure business continuity and customer trust.

In sectors such as industry, commerce, hospitality or professional services, small businesses are a key element. Ensuring your digital security is ultimately protecting the stability of an entire industry. “Cybersecurity should not be perceived as a luxury, but as an integral part of everyday life. Our mission is to demystify it and make it accessible to everyone, guaranteeing legal security,” concludes Huerta.