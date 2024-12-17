The squatting It remains one of the main problems that many homeowners face in their daily lives. The insecurity against this type of actions has been multiplying in recent years and increasingly worrying the owners of these properties, while the judicial actions against these crimes are still very far from being able to stop them.

However, now we are preparing to face new changes with a new legislative reform that will allow the already known as ‘express vacancies’. Specifically, it is the amendment in the Criminal Procedure Law proposed by the PNV and approved “by mistake” in Congress with votes in favor of the PP, Junts, Canary Coalition, ERC and Bildu, which will allow the holding of express trials, in 15 daysfor squatters who have broken into or usurped a home.

This new law, which was vetoed by the Senate and that seeks to expedite the evictions of squatters through quick trials, could be a before and after in the problem of squatting. The change will allow the crimes of usurpation and trespassing to be judged within a maximum period of 15 days since it was brought to justice, thus ending the months of waiting.

The squatters most affected by the express eviction law

The new reform of the Criminal Procedure Law will directly affect two types of squatting: usurpation and the trespass. Between the two, there are many differences: usurpation of a home is the illegal occupation of an uninhabited home without the consent of its owners, while trespassing refers to the entry or stay in a home without the authorization of the resident.









In these specific cases, the trials will be quick to easily find a solution, but there are some types of squatters who will not be affected by this legislative modification. These are some of those that do the most damage to owners, the restless squatterswhich will not be affected by this reform. In these squatting situations, They will not go through this quick process.

What happens to squatters who have children?

These changes that will be introduced in the Criminal Procedure Law will allow expedite the trial against the squattersbut what happens when these criminals have minors in their care? Contrary to what happened previously, on this occasion the new rule will not take into account the situation of economic vulnerability or if they have dependent children.

Apparently, with the modification of the law, cases of trespass or usurpation They will not need any vulnerability study. Therefore, the eviction process will have to be resolved in a maximum period of 15 days.