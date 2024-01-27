The saw manufacturer Nikolas Stihl talks about the traffic light coalition, the weaknesses of Germany as a location – and why he is staying anyway.

Stihl is one of the best-known examples of the strength of German medium-sized businesses. Image: Verena Müller

Mr. Stihl, you have repeatedly sharply criticized the federal government. Will you give traffic lights another chance this new year?

Anna Sophie Kühne Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Naturally. I think it can hardly get any worse than 2023. The government is correct in its description of the problem. But the measures she has taken so far will not help. Germany has done a lot wrong in recent years and this continues to fall on our feet.

Which political mistakes are most significant?

The first thing to mention is energy policy, which simply doesn't work. And shutting down the nuclear power plants at a time when energy is already scarce: That wasn't a good idea.