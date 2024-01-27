Los Angeles (AFP) – Vince McMahon, the president of the TKO Group holding company, which brings together the American professional wrestling league (WWE) and the mixed martial arts (MMA) UFC, announced on Friday, January 27, his resignation following a lawsuit against him with accusations of sexual assault.

Janel Grant, a former employee of the WWE, of which McMahon was boss for four decades, filed a lawsuit on Thursday in a Connecticut court (northeast) against the company and against McMahon, as well as against another manager, John Laurinaitis, for “sexual assault”, “exploitation” and “psychological violence”.

In a statement, Vince McMahon refuted the allegations and announced his resignation from the TKO Group board.

“I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations,” he said, and specified that his resignation takes “immediate effect.”

Grant accuses McMahon of forcing her into an “intimate relationship,” sharing sexual photos and videos of her with male colleagues, and subjecting her to “increasingly perverse sexual demands,” including intimate relationships with other men.

McMahon, 78, bought the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) from his father in 1982, which he transformed into a highly successful league, converting it in 2022 into World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

In 2022, when his company reached $1 billion in annual turnover, the businessman had to resign after accusations of extramarital affairs and also sexual harassment, cases marked by the signing of confidentiality agreements for several million dollars.

A few months later he returned to head the company, and carried out the merger of WWE with the UFC to create the new holding company under the name TKO Group.