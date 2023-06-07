from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/06/2023 – 17:18

Share



This Friday, the 9th, the deadline for applications for the public notice launched by PretaHub and Ambev in the Fundo Bora Cultura Preta project ends. The initiative will allocate R$ 7 million to accelerate entertainment and culture projects.

The complete announcement and registration link can be done at Prosas website. Arts, visual arts, gastronomy, production and dissemination of digital content, impact businesses in the creative industries, tourism, festivals, fashion and literature will be considered.

+ Ambev and PretaHub will allocate R$7 million to black entrepreneurs

Those selected will participate in a PretaHub knowledge program, Afrolab, where they will be monitored, supported and trained. In addition, they will have access to Ambev On’s knowledge trails (Ambev’s learning and development space) and also to training and connection actions for professionals in the area with BORA employers.

“QWe want to drive cultural producers on a long-term journey, encouraging a culture of learning and also providing spaces for training and exchange for them”, says Andreza Machado, Ambev’s Social Impact Manager.

Fundo Bora Cultura Preta has the support of the company’s External Diversity Committee and Adriana Barbosa, founder of Feira Preta, CEO and creator of PretaHub. “With this initiative, I hope that the marketing departments of other companies are inspired and invest financially in black proponents, not only for the social nature, but for understanding the consumption potential of more than half of the country’s population”, highlights Adriana Barbosa, CEO and founder of PretaHub.























