On this occasion, the Colombian senior soccer team will play two friendly matches in June. As reported by the International Football Federation (FIFA), these matches will take place in Europe, against the teams of Iraq and Germany.

With the departure of Reinaldo Rueda and the arrival of Néstor Lorenzo as coach of ‘la tricolor’, since June 14, 2022, this new stage for the Colombian senior team is loaded with “new challenges”.

Some friendly matches have been taking place this year. In March, the ‘tricolor’ faced South Korea, which ended in a 2-2 draw, with scores from James and Carrascal, at the Ulsan World Cup Stadium.

The second game was against the Japanese team, at the Yodoko Sakura stadium, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Colombia, thanks to goals from Jhon Jáder Durán in minute 33 and Rafael Santos Borré in minute 61.

What are the next friendly matches for the Colombian team?



The first friendly match of the team will be against Iraq, next June 16 at 2 pm, at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.

It is important to remember that the last time the team played a match on Spanish soil was in 2019, in the city of Alicante, when they faced Chile, in a match that was tied 0-0.

the other party It will be on June 20 at 1:45 pm against Germany, in the city of Gelsenkirchen, at the Veltins Arena Stadium.

Called up for the team for friendlies against Iraq and Germany



Through its Twitter account, the Colombian team confirmed the technical file of the players who will be present in the next friendlies.

1. Álvaro Montero – Millonarios FC.

2. Andrés Salazar – Atlético Nacional.

3. Camilo Vargas – Atlas FC.

4. Daniel Munoz – KRC Genk.

5. Davinson Sanchez – Tottenham Hotspur.

6. Deiver Machado – RC Lens.

7. Diego Valoyes – Cordoba Workshops.

8. Jefferson Lerma – AFC Bournemouth.

9. John Arias – Fluminense.

10. Jhon Lucumí – Bologna FC.

11. Juan David Mosquera – Portland Timbers.

12. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado – Juventus.

13. Jorge Carrascal – CSKA Moscow (RUS)

14. Kevin Castaño – Golden Eagles.

15. Kevin Mier – National Athletic.

16. Luis Diaz – Liverpool FC.

17. Matheus Uribe – FC Porto.

18. Mateo Casierra – Zenit.

19. Óscar Cortés – Millionaires FC.

20. Rafael Santos Borré – Eintracht Frankfurt.

21. Wilmar Barrios – Zenit.

22. Yaser Asprilla – Watford FC.

23. Yerry Mina – Everton.

24. Yerson Mosquera – Cincinnati FC.

The return of Luis Diaz



The player is back again to play the next friendlies of the Colombian soccer team, after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out for several months.

The peasant returns to the call after eight months of being absent. His return occurred in Liverpool’s duel against Leeds, on April 17. Now, his fans are excited to represent him in the upcoming friendlies against Iraq and Germany.

Colombia sub-20 team: final call for the World Cup



