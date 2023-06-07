A22 Sports Management, the company behind the Superlega project, does not confirm Juventus’ exit signs but rather relaunches. A22 takes its cue from the rumors of the day to announce, through the Spanish newspaper As who will present to the judge of the Provincial Court of Madrid and to the Court of Justice of the European Union “irrefutable and unequivocal evidence” of “threats and coercion” by UEFA against the Juventus club to evoke the abandonment of the project.

Statement and interpretation

—

In the statement in which he spoke of “starting a period of discussion” with Real and Barcelona on the “possible exit” from the Superlega project, Juventus wrote that “many of the reconstructions reported by the press regarding the contents of the communication (including any reference to alleged threats of eventual sanctions by UEFA) do not correspond to the truth”. The rumors from Spain spoke of a threat of exclusion from the cups for five years, while citing A22 As, it refers to an “unacceptable pressure to which Juve was subjected, which was threatened to kick them out of European competitions for three years if they did not abandoned the Superlega project”.