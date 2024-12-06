Enrique Mateos, Delibes’ replacement in Doñana: “If Moreno is wrong, I will tell him: I am not submissive to any political interest”

Biologist and doctor in Biological Sciences, Enrique Mateos It was born in 1981 in the Huelva municipality of Hinojos, next to Doñana, “a very particular town that has not harmed the park much.” He knows, therefore, the cloth first-hand, which does not mean that he was surprised when he was offered to be president of the Doñana Participation Council to replace Miguel Delibes, “a myth.” Professor in the area of ​​Ecology of the Department of Plant Biology and Ecology of the University of Sevilleis currently working on the development of a line of research on the restoration of degraded coastal ecosystems through the use of beneficial bacteria from marshes. My work is my hobby and this thing about Doñana is a gift for me,” he says, and confesses the advice that Delibes has given him: “Let me be myself… and be lucky.”

His predecessor, Miguel Delibes, said at the time of goodbye that he was leaving because The Participation Council had to be given a boost and he was already tired. How is that done?

The first thing that comes to mind is to energize the work committees. There are now five (including a recent one for Veta la Palma), but some that do not meet as frequently should do so more to put emphasis on aspects that are slower. Improving the dissemination of the Council to society itself is key, knowing which representatives there are to convey any idea or initiative.

It was released just when the pact between the central and Andalusian governments for Doñana turns one year oldwith the main criticism being that it is slow.

I perceive that, but the good thing is that there is no complacency on the part of either the Board or the Ministry for the Ecological Transition. Both are aware that the pact is not going at the speed at which it should go, that is going to mean that in this second year it will take on another dimension. It is true that there are things that are very slow when it comes to public aid, it is very complex and I understand that there may be a certain delay. We are not where we would like, but I hope that after a year of running these mechanisms will be well lubricated.

How has Doñana found herself?

I know Doñana because I was lucky enough to live in a town [Hinojos] influenced by this natural space. In Doñana everything can be improved: the data released by the Confederation on the state of the aquifer and the situation of some species are worrying, we have also had low levels of rain for 13 years… All this should serve as an incentive and we must continue working, but I am optimistic because we are better than a year ago. The fact that we have this pact allows us to already have a roadmap, now what we have to do is apply it.

I am convinced that we are going to save Doñana, we are already doing it

Do you share the warnings that the park is in a dying situation?

I do not have a catastrophic vision, although that point of view seems good to me because it points out a problem. There are worrying elements, but if we work as we should, I am confident that the situation in Doñana will improve within the framework of this pact, which runs until 2027, and positive results will be seen. I am convinced that we are going to save Doñana, we are already doing it.

What do you think of the PP and Vox bill to pardon irrigation in Doñana What caused a storm that lasted two years?

I use the past as a reference, I don’t stay in it. When he showed up he wasn’t involved like he is now; There would probably be aspects that could be improved, but I prefer to focus on the current moment because that context was one of confrontation and now the administrations go quite hand in hand. As president of the Council I have to admit all points of view to achieve the objective of Doñana and its people persisting.

Your profile is less known than that of Miguel Delibes. Do you think that the Andalusian Government, by appointing you, is looking for a president that is more comfortable for you?

Above all, I am a scientist, and as such I am very clear that when things are wrong they are said and there are no problems, when I have to say that something is wrong I will say it. When they called me from the Department of Sustainability, I asked them if this position is independent or if there are influences and they denied it. I have not noticed any type of pressure and I am not willing to allow it, I have not allowed it in my life. And, always with respect, I don’t care who I have to say it to.





Even the president, Juan Manuel Moreno?

Well, of course, if Moreno is wrong, I will tell him, I am not submissive to any political interest, to none, it is one of the functions of the Council and its president. I have to do it to be honest with the commitment I have made. Also, the fact that I have a boss is relative, they have put me here, but I don’t have a superior, my real boss is the rector of the University of Seville, which is where I work.

Is there no risk then that he may be conformist or submissive to whoever appointed him?

Far from it, I am neither conformist nor submissive, about Doñana I will argue with whoever is necessary. It can be interpreted that a young person is going to be taken into account less, it is something I am used to because I have always gone very fast and I have always been the young person in the commissions, in the oppositions, in the competitions… But no. I am submissive to no political interest, to none, I am a person of consensus and available to everyone.

Your main mission is to protect Doñana, how do you plan to approach it?

With coherence, with management policies, identifying the most unique and fragile elements… Doñana is one of the most unique spaces in the world, but also one of the most monitored, it is very well monitored. And it has a research organization like the Doñana Biological Station with scientists that I admire, that I want to be like to become what they are. We have to listen to people who know and rectify when we are making mistakes.

The philosophy of the Doñana pact is to transform crops, that is key because if we destroy where we live we are shooting ourselves in the foot

Do you think scientists have been listened to little?

I don’t think so, the Biological Station is an important institution with elite personnel, one of the best conservation biology centers in the world, and what it says is taken into account. I don’t think politicians ignore science, although scientists have to be very nonconformist. Scientists and politicians are going to save Doñana, this has to be everyone’s question, there is no one left over here.

In its debut there has already been a hint of controversy about whether the Council has to issue a report on the reopening of the Aznalcóllar mine or not, what do you think about it?

I am open to receive all requests and accommodate them in the discussion. At the meeting the project was explained and it was possible to ask questions, I am no longer clear if what had been previously requested was information on the impact or if the Council had to make a statement. The project is complex and we must consider the potential effects on the environment, but we can be proud that we have a very powerful standard (the Law on Integrated Management of Environmental Quality of Andalusia2007), which was made after the Boliden spill. It is a very guaranteeing law and establishes all the points of a project, if the mine did not do so we would be breaking the law.

But do you think the Council has to issue a report?

I don’t know if it makes sense a posteriori because it already has environmental authorization, I don’t know if it would be working for something that has already been approved. But if environmental organizations send a letter requesting it, I think it’s great and it will be studied.

What do you think that farmers who have illegally extracted water from the aquifer can now benefit from the aid that will be given?

There we enter into ethical issues, but I am not a lawyer and I am afraid of blaming someone without being precise. Of course, we must take measures and look for alternatives. The philosophy of the Doñana pact is to transform crops, that is key because if we destroy where we live we are shooting ourselves in the foot.





Are you afraid of the challenge ahead?

The important thing now is to talk to everyone, I am receiving many requests for work meetings, although I have a limit there and I am finite. But my work is my hobby and this thing about Doñana is a gift for me, especially receiving the witness of a person like Miguel Delibes. I owe Doñana a lot and I have to give it back, for its people in particular.

Have you spoken to Delibes?

I have seen Miguel in the marsh since I was little, I knew him before although we did not meet very often and I know his son much better. I had a conversation with him that went very well, I perceived that he was welcoming me quite acceptingly. He was surprised by such a young profile, but he thinks I can do a good job.

And did he give you any advice to survive this challenge?

They gave me more in the town when I went to the Participation Council, which seemed like I was going with my jacket and tie to a hostile place with a lot of tension in the air. But when it came down to it, the most tense moment for me was the media attention, with so many photographers, I’m not used to that. The advice that Miguel has given me is to be myself… and to be lucky, which is also needed in life, it is not enough with preparation alone. I called him the same day I was appointed, after my family. When you take over someone who has done very well, it can be a bit dizzying, but he has left things well focused and it is a matter of following that path and contributing your point of view.