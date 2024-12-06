Did you know that the minimum supplement to your pension Can it change if you work? Pedro López solves a very common question: can they deduct part of your pension if you exceed a certain income?

The answer is yes, as the lawyer warns, “it is possible and if it is legal”, and it is explained because “if we collect a pension that is below the minimum established by the State, it will complement that amount. But that amount, once it is reached, will be subject to certain conditions”.

These conditions are, above all, not to exceed annual income, which in the case of this year 2024 is 8,942 euros per year“if we do not overcome the annual threshold -which changes every year-, our pension will not be deducted. Now, if we exceed the annual threshold, we are going to collect the pension that we generated at the time. That is, if I was entitled to 500 euros of pension and the State provides 1,000, the State pays me 500. But if I exceed the limit, the State will simply pay me for the pension I have, therefore, it would remain at 500 euros,” he explains.

In conclusion, Pedro López recommends that, when we go to work while disabled or disabledwe must see the resolution of the INNS in case we have any ‘complement to minimum‘, which is what the State supplements the pension at a minimum, “if so, we must see what amount we are going to collect annually, because it is possible that they will take it away from us and we will lose money,” he warns.

