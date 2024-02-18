Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Despite the Spanish Luis Enrique, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain, taking the risk of conducting a large-scale “rotation”, which included a number of the team’s stars who sat as substitutes from the beginning of the team’s match against Nantes in the “22nd round” of the French League “Ligue 1”, this did not affect Thank you very much for the team's performance, and it succeeded in achieving a 2-0 victory at the “La Beaujoire” stadium, the stronghold of Nantes, widening the gap between Saint-Germain and Nice, its closest competitor at the top of the league, to 14 points.

After the match, Enrique was keen to stress that what he did was not a risk, but rather “the right thing,” and it was necessary so that all players could participate in the matches, to be ready to fight on more than one front and compete to win titles.

Enrique did not include his main stars Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Achraf Hakimi from the beginning of the match, but rather they sat on the “bench”, and from the beginning he included the French striker Randall Kolo-Mwani, the Spanish winger Marco Asensio, the Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and the Japanese Kang-In Lee, and they were confirmed. The correctness of the choices of the technical director, who said during his press conference: It is easy and difficult at the same time to explain the reasons for what I did, but I say that this is the normal procedure, 3 days after the team’s strong match against Real Sociedad in the first leg of the round of 16 of the European Champions League, and for this reason We made these adjustments to the starting lineup, because resting the starters is necessary, and involving substitutes is important to give them the opportunity to get used to the sensitivity of the matches, in light of the busy schedule locally and in Europe.

Enrique concluded his speech by saying: We have an ambitious goal, which is to fight in all the competitions in which we participate until the end in order to win championships and titles, and for this we always need all players without exception.

In a related context, Portuguese Danilo Pereira, the team’s player who reached his 100th match, stated that the group was not affected by these changes made by the coach, because his goal is to change the “dynamic” of the team, and we already have competent players who can make the difference. It is true that Mbappe and Dembélé. Two big stars, and the team may be affected by their absence or lack of participation from the beginning, but the substitutes who played as starters did well and passed the test.