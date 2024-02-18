Mini Grid | Honorary wordsmith Erkki prepares the grids and the other erks solve them if they know how! Try if you can solve the 2500th mini cross!

HS's 5×5 mini grid appears daily with a changing topic. Try to get all the words in their proper places.

Today Helsingin Sanomat's 2,500th mini grid appears. Making mini grids for Helsingin Sanomat Erkki Vuokila there are no boys of yesterday's tea in their field. He made his first cross already in 1971 for Tuotantouutiset magazine. The 2,500 mini grids he made for HS are just a slice of his life's work.

“As a little boy, I watched the solving of crosswords with my father. That sparked my interest, the hobby became a profession and I became an entrepreneur. Cross-stitches were such an up-and-coming hobby at that time. It was like a quiz and playing with words. It just took me along,” Vuokila recalls.

According to Vuokila, preparing the HS mini grid is not always easy even for a konkar due to its small size. It can take Vuokila from a few minutes to a couple of hours to do it.

In general, Vuokila considers a good crosshair to be one that has as much general information as possible, so that you don't have to go looking for the necessary information. In addition to making crosswords, I also still solve crosswords myself if I come across delicious cases.

Grids the essence has two sides, according to the proverb. On the one hand, solving them can be used purely as a pastime.

“Words in squares and with that neatly. This can also be very rewarding. Then there is the other group, who are looking for aha experiences and brain nuts. You can get access to the words when you solve the pair with certainty. There is also a pitfall here: if even one word is wrong, then we are in trouble”.

Vuokila is thinking about the viability of crosswords, when in the future paper versions of newspapers and the crosswords in them will no longer be published.

“Ratkojakunta is relatively old. That's why younger people should be attracted to join, so that the grids remain viable.”

He admits that it is difficult for young people to do crossword puzzles for many reasons. For example, young people don't necessarily know about things and people before their time.

“You should enter the world of young people. Language usage also changes at different ages and regions. It would be difficult to make a precise attack on young people”.

Vuokila was about to found a crossword club called Sanaseppo in the early 80s. As a thank you for Vuokila's work for the industry, Sanasepot appointed him as the club's fourth honorary general carpenter in 2017.

However, Vuokila has not printed a handsome title on his business card.

“Not really. However, I don't even have a business card. I was appointed from a long career in crossword puzzles. I've only tried to make the best possible grids”.

