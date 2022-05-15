Enrique Bunbury, in a performance at the Cruïlla Festival 2018, in Barcelona. Robert Marquardt (Redferns)

The singer Enrique Bunbury (Zaragoza, 54 years old), immersed in what was to be his last tour (the last tour) for the United States and Spain, announces that it does not give more than itself. “A few days ago we started in New York the first of the shows of this farewell tour, continuing in Atlanta. both were two (sic) fabulous concerts, both by the public and by us, I think I can say with some pride, “says Bunbury in a statement. Despite the good vibes, Bunbury’s throat won’t let him continue, and his goodbye to the scene is rushed.

Whoever was the sinuous voice of Heroes del Silencio had announced in February, in the middle of a demanding tour of Mexico, that his artistic career was coming to an abrupt and premature end due to problems with his voice, at least as regards to live performances. “The reality is that my throat closes up and irritates, and my airways make even the slightest exercise and execution of my work difficult,” he said in a statement at the time. Even so, Bunbury had maintained some performances already scheduled in Spain and the United States, and by way of farewell, until September 2022. It cannot be.

At the New York concert, he brought together 3,300 souls at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn to review his entire discography, from the first single from Héroes del Silencio, published in 1987. Zaragoza musician. Hence the incredulity of many of those present at the farewell message with which the concert closed: ‘Don’t forget about us. See you always”, according to the correspondent of EL PAÍS in New York, María Antonia Sánchez-Vallejo. But when they arrived in the city of Chicago, one day after the concert at the Rosemont, the artist realized that, despite his efforts, despite having scheduled the concerts with a calm frequency to let his voice rest, he could not would be able to continue.

These setbacks are not new for the artist, since they have occurred since the 2015-16 tour, when he began to feel discomfort that accompanied him throughout the day and not only when he got on the stage. But during the pandemic hiatus, with his body and throat rested, he thought he might have recovered. Returning to his old ways, he verified that everything was a mirage.

“My problems with my throat and breathing increased and came back sharply last night, and what I thought was going to be controlled, is completely out of my hands and desires,” the artist says in the statement. In view of the recurring problems, Bunbury has given in to the evidence. He does not want to make more individual cancellations or postpone performances: “With all the pain in my heart, I have to anticipate what I already saw imminent. It is impossible for me to do more concerts”.

Purchased tickets can be returned and refunded at the places where they were purchased. Despite being forced to abandon the concerts, where the nature of the artist was manifested as a pure stage animal, full of attitude, charisma and theatricality, Bunbury has promised to remain active composing, recording and writing poetry.