The Smilegate game says goodbye to its director Keum Kang Seong Hyung, known to the community as Gold River.

Lost Ark has been breaking records since its arrival in the West in February with Amazon, but long before that, the Smilegate MMORPG already enjoying great popularity in South Korea and its fans had managed to establish a relationship of trust with its director, Keum Kang Seong Hyungknown in the community as Gold River.

The director became highly respected by fans of the MMORPG, becoming a figure similar to the one Yoshi-P is to the Final Fantasy XIV Online community. In a youtube rebroadcast which has been echoed JeuxvideoGold River announced that due to health problems has left his position and fired from the company.

Gold River | Image: Lost Ark Official YouTube Channel

The director has been a figure much loved by the playersGold River has been going through a delicate health situation, leading him to carry out direct with painkillersbefore and after being hospitalized. Your situation has not improved and as he explained, he has decided to listen to his body and not make things worse. The community reaction has been resounding, with numerous tokens of affectiongreat sadness and uncertainty about the future of the game.

However, the beloved director has sought to reassure fans, ensuring that has full confidence in his team, which will continue to work on Lost Ark for the next few years. He also wanted to thank the players who have allowed him to “make his dreams come true” by working on a game that everyone has enjoyed. If you haven’t tried Amazon’s free to play MMORPG yet, remember that our Lost Ark analysis is available at 3DJuegos.

