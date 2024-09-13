Leclerc first beyond the problems

A crash in FP1 and a steering problem at the start of FP2: Charles’ weekend Leclerc had taken a dangerous path that the Monegasque then overturned with the lap that earned him the Friday lead. The Ferrari driver quickly found the feeling and the old sensations with a track – Baku – that he particularly likes and has always seen him as a great protagonist in recent seasons, but these setbacks have undoubtedly messed up his plans.

Leclerc’s words

“There is not much to say about the accident. I braked a little too much to the right and the track was so dirtyso I got to the block and it was too late to go right, so I hit the wall. It wasn’t a good start to the weekend, but I still had a lot of confidence in the car, so there were no problems“, this is Leclerc’s comment on this morning’s crash.

“The thing is, when we started FP2, there was a real problem on the car, which we saw later once I stopped, and we changed that particular part. It had nothing to do with the previous incident.so the mechanics had done a great job: it concerned a new part that we had just fitted to the car“, he continued. “I don’t want to go into too much detail, but it felt very strange with the steering wheel. We changed it, went again and then everything was fine. So it was fine, except that I didn’t do as many laps as I would have hoped to do this Fridaybut we were competitive“.

Yes, competitive. Ferrari, however, will have to be competitive tomorrow too. From this point of view, Leclerc is not afraid: “The margins are very narrow, but it is very difficult to understand them, also considering the different engine mappings of everyone. It’s one of the tracks I like and in the past we’ve been quite fast, but that doesn’t mean it will be the same tomorrow.so we still have to work on the car. There is a lot to do to improve: the driving needs to be improved a lot, but we are fast and that is a good sign. Hopefully tomorrow we can do something more“.