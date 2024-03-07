For years the “temple”, as its fans call it, has been a source of conflict due to the large number of Boca Juniors fans around the world and getting a ticket to go see a team match is difficult.
Since 2020, the management led by Jorge Amor Ameal and with Juan Román Riquelme as 2nd vice president sought to make incremental improvements so that the public that can attend La Bombonera, which has a capacity for approximately 54,000 spectators, can enjoy the show.
After the elections in December 2023, Riquelme was elected as the highest authority of the Ribera club and, as he said during the campaign, he will seek not only to expand the capacity, but to continue with the works to remodel it.
One of his first proposals was the demolition of the presidential box, so that said place could be occupied by the life members of the club, which is a work in progress.
Recently, the Boca fan was surprised on social networks by the circulation of images that showed the process of cutting the wire fences behind the low south stand that faces the Riachuelo, with the intention of improving the vision of the spectators and with the premise that in the event of an attempt to enter the playing field, a fine will be applied that could be around 4 years of admission rights.
Given this decision, the only regret of the Bosteros was that the celebration of Sergio 'Manteca' Martínez hanging from the wire will not be reissued, at least in that arc, as Edinson Cavani said prior to his arrival in Boca.
In addition, other sectors such as the boxes, where Diego Armando Maradona and, currently, Juan Román Riquelme as President, were historically located, are being fully remodeled to make the experience more immersive.
#PUBLISHLa #Bombonera #remodeled #improvements #Boca #Juniors #stadium
Leave a Reply