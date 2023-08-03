Thursday, August 3, 2023
Energy | There is a disruption in the supply of heat and cooling in the entire Helsinki area, says Helen

August 3, 2023
The error is currently being fixed.

Heat and there is a disruption in the cooling supply in the entire Helsinki area, says the energy company Helen. The error is currently being fixed.

The cause of the disturbance is a widespread frequency disturbance in Finland’s main network, Helen informs in the disturbance bulletin.

“The aim is to get the supply of heat and cooling back to normal as soon as possible,” the company announces.

The news is updated.

