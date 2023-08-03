300 million euros… Ouch.

It was frequently in the news in recent days, the burning ship with cars that was floating north of the Wadden. It took a while before the fire was extinguished, partly because of the burning batteries on board.

The fire has now been extinguished and we can therefore rightly speak of a burnt-out car carrier. Because although it still floats, there is not much more to do with it in the future. And the same goes for the cars on board.

Damage to burnt-out car carrier is 300 million

Now it’s time to take stock. What did the fire cost? Well, that’s a considerable amount. About 300 million indeed, as you could have read in the headline of this article.

The ship carried 3784 cars and unfortunately those were not just Dacias or other budget brands. On the contrary. On board were cars of the brands BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini. There were also nearly five hundred electric cars on board.

And even if not all cars are burnt out, they will no longer be able to be sold as new. Some may still look fine, but the smell of burning ID3s is damn hard to get out of your upholstery, they say.

Furthermore, there is of course damage to the ship, you also get the costs for extinguishing, towing, evacuating, dismantling and we know a lot more.

So, what have we learned now?

Never let your ship full of cars burn out. Not only is it a shame for the cars, it also costs a lot of money.

This article Damage to burnt-out car carrier is about 300 million euros appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Damage #burntout #car #carrier #million #euros