In total, 6,640 places will be offered in the Unified National Public Competition; Registration continues until February 9th

The Unified National Public Competition, called “Enem dos Concursos”, reached 1 million registrants this Friday (26 January 2024), according to the Ministry of Management and Innovation. Registration began a week ago, on January 19th, and continues until February 9th. In total, 6,640 vacancies will be offered to 21 public bodies in the 2024 competition. Of these, 5,948 are for higher-level positions and 692 for mid-level positions. There is an estimated impact of R$2 billion annualized.