The universe of 'El chavo del 8' has always been full of enigmas and curiosities that captivate his followers. Among them, the persistent question: How much did he owe Mr Ramon to the Mr. Barriga for the rent? This question, which has been the subject of speculation and jokes for decades, finally finds an answer thanks to a calculation made by a Mexican real estate company.

In this article, we unravel the amount of this famous 14-month debt, which remained the same during the 7 years that the series aired, and which became a legendary topic in popular culture.

How much money did Don Ramón owe Mr. Barriga in 'El chavo del 8'?

Calculation of debt Mr Ramon with the Mr. Barriga in 'The guy from 8' It has been a topic of great curiosity for fans of the series. According to the estimate made by Nuroaa Mexican real estate company, and which was based on the location of the neighborhood, which would be near El Zócalo, in Mexico City, and the approximate size of 32 square meters of Don Ramón's apartment, monthly rent in the 1970s would be about $63.

This means that the famous 14 months of rent that Don Ramón owed Mr. Barriga would amount to a total of 882 dollars, without counting interest. This fact not only answers one of the most popular questions in the series, but also offers an interesting perspective on the cost of living at that time in Mexico.

Did Don Ramón ever pay Mr. Barriga in 'El chavo del 8'?

The relationship between Mr Ramon and the Mr. Barriga in 'El chavo del 8' was always marked by the former's perpetual debt. Throughout the series, it became a recurring comic element that Ramón Valdez's character rarely paid the rent, generating hilarious situations every time Mr. Barriga came to the neighborhood to collect.

However, as seen throughout the famous series, more than two instances were identified in which the Mr. Barriga managed to successfully collect rent from Mr Ramon. The first time was recorded when Edgar Vivar's character arrived at the neighborhood and, suddenly, he was attacked by all the tenants and was seriously injured. Because of this, he is seen leaving on a stretcher and indicates that everyone had paid the rent, which implied that Don Ramón had also done so.

The second occasion took place in another chapter, in which the Mr. Barriga remove all the furniture from the house Mr Ramon, who was not there at the time. However, when he returns, he tells his landlord that he did have the money, but that it was lost. Finally, after an arduous search, they find the envelope with rent money on the closet.

