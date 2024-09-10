Binary Haze Interactive, Live Wire And Adglobe announce today the release date of ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mistdark 2D Metroidvania already available in early access on PC.

The title, sequel to ENDER LILIESwill be available from next January 22, 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Pre-orders for the physical edition will open soon for Japan, with the rest of the world to follow later.

Below is the trailer announcing the date.

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist – Trailer version 1.0

Source: Binary Haze Interactive away Gematsu