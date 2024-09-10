Tragedy for a girl who found herself innocently faced with a fatal mistake. The shocking episode occurred in Miami, Florida, a few days ago. A 7-year-old girl was hit and killed on the sidewalk by a car driven by a 92-year-old woman. The family, understandably, is devastated by the absurdity that happened to the little girl.

THE’accident It happened when the elderly woman, during a parking maneuver, confused the brake pedal with the accelerator pedal. This mistake was the worst possible: the sudden acceleration of the SUV brought it to the sidewalk in a few seconds.

The little girl and her mother were walking to a nearby pharmacy, they had just gotten out of their car. The little girl was hit violently and crushed against the wall of a building, resulting in very serious injuries.

Although she was rescued quickly and rushed to the hospital, the little girl is entered into a coma. From that moment on, it was four days of struggle, but she died last Friday, a few days before her eighth birthday. Her parents and family members were in total despair.

It was around 4pm when the elderly woman lost control of the vehicle, confusing the pedals. The surveillance cameras in the area mercilessly captured the moment in which the Red SUV suddenly accelerates, crashing into the mother and child. “You can clearly see in the video that instead of braking, the 92-year-old accelerates, and the vehicle goes straight toward the mother and daughter,” the Miami police spokesperson explained.

THE’elderly female driver she was fined and, for the moment, no arrests have been planned. The girl’s father expressed all his anger to the microphones of Nbc: “She hit my daughter and crushed her against a wall. Then she got out of the car as if nothing had happened. Why does she still allow herself to drive at 92 years old?”.

As of Saturday, the little girl was still in a state of brain death and kept alive with mechanical support. It was predictable that the family would decide to remove her from life support soon. The little girl’s life is swept away like this, at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 22nd Street, with an SUV out of control due to a dramatic error.