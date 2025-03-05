In January 2020, an exceptional discovery was made public: the eruption of Vesubio, in the year 79 AD, with its rain of ashes and fire, converted the brain of a glass victim by the high temperature, which reached the 520 degrees Celsius … .

During the first day of the eruption, that some date it on August 24 and other researchers place it in autumn, on October 24, the old port city of Herculano had escaped to the damage. The rainy rain that fell on Pompeii had forgiven its inhabitants until that night. Many went to the LOOKING FOR A BOAT that will take them to a safe place.

He guardian of Collegium augustalium (School of the Augustales, a temple dedicated to the cult of Augusto) instead opted for go to sleep inside the building. In the excavations made in the 1960s, a wooden bed and the carbonized remains of the young man were found between the volcanic ashes. He probably slept and was alone in the building, when he was surprised by the eruption, according to archaeologists.

High temperatures produced a effect, never seen beforein the brain of the young guardian of the temple. For the first time they found tiny brain mass fragmentsnot only carbonized like the rest of the body, but vitrified For the immense heat. The study published four years ago was carried out by a team of researchers led by anthropologist Pier Paolo Petrone of the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Naples, who signed with other scientists an article published in the prestigious ‘New England Journal of Medicine’.

Fragment of cranial mass of the victim of the eruption of Vesubio



EFE





According to Professor Petrone, it was a Extraordinary discoverybecause it was the first time that it happened in an archaeological excavation: «I realized that something shone in the ash, among the remains of the skull there were black glass fragments, such as the obsidian (vitreous volcanic rock), but very friable, they shower easily. We took some samples: the analysis revealed fatty acids, triglycerides and human hair. It could be nothing other than brain.

For scientists it was a mystery to discover a vitrified human brain, only case in the world. The enigma has now been resolved by the study of the group of Italo-German scientists led by the Guido Giordano volcanologist of the University of Rome Tre, and published in the magazine ‘Scientific Reports’. Anthropologists from the Federico II University of Naples and the National Research Center, as well as the Clausthal Polytechnic Institute (Germany).

Vitrification

Professor Guido Giordano has explained how the vitrification was reached: «A particular biological tissue such as the brain, rich in water, needs very particular conditions to transform into glass. In the first place, a very fast warming is necessary to exceeds 510 degrees. Then a cooling likewise rudewhich should not exceed a few minutes and must keep the body exposed to the air. If they had been buried under ash, in fact, the young man’s remains would have remained hot for days ».

Only a phenomenon, among those known by volcanologists, respects all the necessary conditions for the vitrification of a brain: a fine ash cloud almost invisible that forms on the edge of a Pyroclastic current or mixture of hot volcanic gases and solid materials, which hits and buries everything.

“But even before that mortal gas and ash cloud, the center of the Port city of Herculano had already been beaten by a rapid wave of torrid heat,” Giordano explained. «It was a surprise for us: we know well the thin layer of ash that was deposited in the first phase of the eruption, in the low zone, directly on the pavement of the streets. Only vitrified brain analyzes allowed us to understand what extreme conditions They had to occur at that time, ”said the professor.

Intact neurons

The sudden heat destroyed part of the brain tissue. However, the skull prevented it from evaporating as the external tissue. Sudden cooling prevented the brain from solidifying by a normal crystallization process. After the passage of the ash cloud, in fact, the collapse of the temperature was so sudden that the matter was reorganized in a new conformation: the glass all this is very verifiable in the laboratory, ”the volcanologist confirmed.

«We submit the brain sample to a series of temperature changes, up to one thousand degrees in a second, and we are sure of our conclusions. Biologists colleagues with an electronic microscope have even recognized intact neurons ».

The question arises spontaneously: “Why among all the victims of Herculano, only the custodian of Collegium augustalium was subjected to brain vitrification”? Professor Giordano responds like this: «We know that Your body was in a particular position. The majority of Herculano’s victims concentrated in the port area, where they expected to escape. For reasons we don’t know, he was in his bed. It is possible that he has even died of fear of the ash wave. In any case, it was in a closed environment. The environmental conditions were probably different from those of the rest of their fellow citizens ». The skeleton of the young custodian with the vitrified brain is still in the place where it was found, at the entrance of the Augustales College, but it still cannot be visited.

Another researcher, Pier Paolo Petrone, forensic anthropologist at the Federico II University, which has been studying the victims of the eruption for years, was impressed in 2020 due to the bright fragments visible between the shattered bones of the skull. However, it has not been until now when laboratory tests have confirmed the unpublished and surprising vitrification process.

“Very old biological remains can be kept in different ways,” explains Professor Giordano. «We know the mummies,” he adds – can be produced in saponification or alkalization, but they imply the replacement of certain chemical components. In the case of the guardian found in Herculano, however, the chemical composition of the brain remained intact, clearly distinguishing some neurons ».

This discovery sheds light and can be used to avoid tragedies. The fact that hot ash waves travel around the surroundings of a volcano, arriving in a sudden and almost invisible way, is important today for prevention purposes. In 2018, in Guatemala, due to the eruption of the Fire volcano that did not launch large amounts of eruptive material around it, 319 people died, according to official figures; But there were thousands, according to the affected settlers. It is suspected that it could be a phenomenon similar to that of Herculano.