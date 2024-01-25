The decision was made at a local level. Without the involvement of the Nazarene. “I take full responsibility for it“, says Franco Bonfante, provincial secretary of the Verona Democratic Party, interviewed by Adnkronos. “The choice is mine. You couldn't pretend nothing happened“. That is, with respect to the dissenting vote of regional councilor Anna Maria Bigon, which was decisive for the scuttling of the 'Zaia law' on the end of life. Bonfante revoked councilor Bigon's role as his deputy in the provincial secretariat of the Veronese dems.

Not a suspension, nor a disciplinary measure, he argues, but a “political choice” in light of “a relationship of trust that has failed” and which gathers the mood of the members “the vast majority of whom are disconcerted and disappointed” by Bigon's behavior and “in favor of regulating the end of life following the ruling of the Council”. But the matter remains delicate for the Democrats. With the Catholics in turmoil and who, reportedly, had asked for an intervention from the Nazarene.

And in fact in the late afternoon a note arrived from the Venetian regional secretary, Andrea Martella, and from the organization manager of the Schlein secretariat, Igor Taruffi, putting on record that the national and regional parties have nothing to do with it: the choice on Bigon “is not the result of national and regional decisions, but made by Bonfante in total autonomy”. The provincial secretary, for his part, says he is ready to “answer for the decision in the competent offices and bodies”. And there is also an ad hoc direction on the case already convened for February 5 by the Veronese PD which is causing discussion. The Catholics Stefano Lepri and Silvia Costa talk about the 'trial' direction: “We ensure full political support for Anna Maria Bigon”.

Schlein, in recent days, had used clear words on the matter. “A wound”, he had defined it. “If the PD group votes in favor and asks you to leave the room, it is right to leave the room, because the outcome of that choice affects everyone.” Words that had alarmed the Catholic area. “If the Democratic Party punishes Bigon I will suspend myself”, announced Senator Graziano Delrio to Avvenire, gathering the solidarity of many in the chat of the Dem parliamentarians. On ethical issues, freedom of conscience is fundamental and has represented an identity trait of the Democratic Party since its foundation, the argument.

Then the issue was closed by the Venetian regional secretary Martella: “No one has ever talked about sanctions for Bigon”. Today, however, Bonfante's decision has reopened the case. For the Catholics Lepri and Costa this is an “unreasonable” choice and which “signals a serious inability to take into account” that “freedom of conscience is expressly guaranteed by the Statute of the Democratic Party”.

Bonfante argues: “In my ten-year experience as a regional councilor and vice-president of the Veneto regional council, in some cases I found myself in disagreement with my group, but I always voted what the majority group decided, even on issues that could have been considered sensitive, because this is how you behave when you represent an entire community: the sense of responsibility towards others and the community you represent is no less important than responding to your own conscience, which concerns yourself”.