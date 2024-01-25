The United States announced this Thursday (25) the imposition of joint sanctions with the United Kingdom against the main Houthi leaders for their support for acts of terrorism against commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The sanctions are aimed at four individuals who supported recent Houthi militia attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in actions marked on some occasions by the retention of civilian crews as hostages.

The Houthis, a group supported by Iran and considered terrorist by the US, carried out dozens of attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On January 17, the US announced that it had reclassified the Houthis as a terrorist group, a designation they had removed in 2021.

Since October 2023, the Houthis have launched numerous ballistic missiles and drones against vessels transiting the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, “impacting and causing significant damage to several merchant ships,” according to Washington.

In November, for example, Houthi forces boarded and hijacked the merchant ship Galaxy Leader while it was sailing in the Red Sea.

Among those sanctioned is Mohamed al Atifi, considered the Houthi 'Defence Minister', who has publicly stated that militia members will “turn the Red Sea into a cemetery” in response to any perceived actions against Yemen by forces led by the USA.

Another target is Muhammad Fadl Abd al-Nabi, considered 'commander' of Houthi maritime forces. Both participated in the approach to the Galaxy Leader.

Muhammad Ali al-Qadiri, head of the Houthi Coastal Defense Forces and director of the Naval College, is also on the list for carrying out attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The last name is that of Muhammad Ahmad al-Talibi, director of procurement for the Houthi forces, who is leading efforts to smuggle Iranian-supplied weapons, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and components needed to manufacture these weapons systems into Yemen.

As a result of today's action, all assets and interests in the names of the persons designated above that are located in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to the Treasury Department.

The sanctions come a day after the US repelled this Wednesday (24) a missile attack by Houthi rebels against an American ship sailing in the Gulf of Aden.

This attack came after the US destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed at the southern Red Sea and were prepared to be launched on Tuesday night (23).

Last Monday, the United States and the United Kingdom launched a second joint bombing campaign against Houthi positions in Yemen, seeking to degrade the rebels' offensive capabilities.