Empoli and Cagliari drew 1-1 in the match valid for the 25th matchday of Serie A played at the ‘Castellani’ stadium in the Tuscan city. Pavoletti responds to the advantage of the hosts with Pinamonti in the 38th minute of the first half in the 39th minute of the second half. In classic, Empoli is eleventh with 31 points, while the Sardinians are seventeenth at 21 together with Venezia.