The Abu Dhabi International Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship – Abu Dhabi Tour, the first event of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation for the new season, was concluded this evening, which was organized in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi International Professional Association at Ju-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City. The final day of the championship competitions were attended by Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Jujitsu Federation, Muhammad Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation, Muhammad Yousef Al Fahim, Deputy Secretary-General of the Support Services Sector in the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and Nuno Delgado, the global expert in science Sports and Chairman of the Lisbon Selection Committee, European Capital of Sports 2021, Tariq Al Bahri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department of the Federation, and a number of Federation officials and representatives of clubs and academies in the country. The championship fights on its final day were very strong and exciting, to conclude with the crowning of Palms Sports with 30550 points, Commando Group runner-up with 25950 points, and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports in third place with 24330 points. In the country rankings, the UAE came first, with 84,380 points, 171 colored medals, followed by Brazil with 35,450 points and 70 colored medals, while Colombia came third with 14,700 points, 27 colored medals. Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi praised the strong start of the new season’s competitions, noting that it was different this year, as it started with strong international fights that meet the aspirations of the Federation, and prepare the UAE champions for major continental and international participation, especially since there are many important benefits this season. He said: Among the most prominent international benefits in the new season are the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship, then the World Games in Manhattan in the United States, and most important of all, the Chinese Masters Tournament, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and the strong fights and good results we followed today For the UAE champions, it bodes well, calls for optimism, and also requires exerting more effort to raise the level of performance to the top, especially as the game is developing rapidly in most continents of the world, thanks to the strategy set by the Federation as the most important developer of the game in the world, and the largest organizer of professional tournaments in various continents. The number of federation and Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships reached more than 150 tournaments around the world every year. He continued: Despite all these tournaments in various countries of the world, Abu Dhabi remains the capital of jiu-jitsu in the world, and the capital of global sports, as it has succeeded with distinction in recent months in hosting and organizing a large number of international and continental championships in various sports, thanks to the support of the wise leadership and the efforts of teams The work of trained national cadres, which enhances the position of the UAE, and supports its leadership and supremacy. He added: The UAE jujitsu champions concluded last season with distinguished international and continental holidays. Today’s competitions witnessed fierce battles and an enthusiastic atmosphere between players from all over the world, in the adult and professional categories, with the blue, purple, brown and black belts. The players succeeded in presenting distinguished levels, putting the summary of their experience on the rug as part of their efforts to raise their annual rating approved by the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, as the tournament awards the first-place winner 600 points for each category, which makes it especially important for professionals. The tournament also witnessed a strong participation of jujitsu players in the country, most notably Omar Al-Fadhli, Khaled Al-Shehhi, Thiab Al-Nuaimi, Sharifa Al-Noamani, Maha Al-Hinai, Balqis Abdullah, Bashayer Al-Matrooshi, Shamma Al-Kalbani and other stars.