Evening tourism activities and events are one of the essential features of the UAE, as it is a haven for tourists and visitors from within the country and around the world to enjoy the panoramic views and the open desert atmosphere, where everyone can enjoy many evening activities and events that accompany the sunset or set off after it. . This report reveals many interesting tourism activities that allow tourists and visitors around the world to enjoy the enchanting Emirati nights, with the country’s attractive features that distinguish it worldwide.

Perfect sunset scenery

A visit to any place around the world remains unforgettable memories, as many tourists are keen to see the sunset scene during their tourist trips, and in this context, many places and tourist destinations in the UAE enjoy an ideal sunset view on the outskirts of the Empty Quarter, which is difficult to find anywhere in the world, Qasr Al Sarab is one such destination that still holds a lot of charm among the sand castles and detached royal pavilion-like villas with their own swimming pools. Al Maha Resort also offers a luxurious haven that provides its visitors with the experience of living a desert life. Visitors can also enjoy the sunset scene in the “Al Badayer Oasis” and in the “Moon Inn” with its charming location between the sand dunes of Maliha and the Faya Mountains in the Emirate of Sharjah, and also in the “Bab Al Shams” resort. » One of the most famous desert resorts in Dubai, due to its proximity to the Al Qudra area, which is visited by thousands daily and on weekends to enjoy the atmosphere of camping and road trips, as well as “Al Ain Hills” and “Desert Islands” located on Sir Bani Yas Island, 250 km away. Kilometers west of Abu Dhabi city, in addition to “Tilal Liwa”, which is distinguished for its charming sessions to dine under the stars.

balloon trip

The Emirates is one of the distinguished places in the world, in which a tourist can ride a balloon in the evening. The flights do not stop and offer visitors the opportunity to view the landmarks of the region from a height of up to 1200 meters in the air, especially sand dunes, desert oases, and high mountains, in addition to panoramic views of the sunset. In several enchanting places on a journey that combines calm and adventure with unforgettable moments with the family and the family.

Sea trip

Those wishing to enjoy the enchanting nights of the Emirates can embark on a night tour on a boat or a cruise, from many marine areas in the Emirates such as the Dubai Creek, and during this trip, you can choose your boat and dinner to enjoy while sailing through the main landmarks in Old Dubai, watching The beautiful city lit up as you enjoy this fun night activity that will surely enchant you.

night tourism

During the mild and distinctive winter weather, it is imperative to take the opportunity to roam and hike in a group of the best landmarks in the Emirates. And buy souvenirs and gifts, such as Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Residence Walk, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Qasba area in Sharjah or Al-Zawra in Ajman and other wonderful places in the seven emirates.

Watch the stars

Visitors and tourists can embark on stargazing trips with the Dubai Astronomy Group. Turn this enchanting activity to watch the twinkling stars and other celestial bodies, into an opportunity unlike any other. After that, lovers of quiet and relaxing activities can spend an unforgettable night in an Arab tent to learn about the beauty of Quicksand, animals and plants that live in the desert.

harbor beach

Camping in Al Mirfa Beach is an ideal option, as the location is famous for its charming view and a beautiful sandy beach for a quiet and special night. It is also possible to camp in Al Dhafra Beach, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the region. Al Zawraa Caravan is one of the best camping places on Ajman Beach, and other great places to enjoy this night activity.

Under the moonlight

Kayaking around the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, which is perched on a private island overlooking the Arabian Sea, is one of the most exciting cultural destinations, where visitors and adventurers can choose a kayaking trip, a 60-minute tour through the Arabian Sea, to learn more about the museum’s architecture. Impressive architecture under the starry sky and under the moonlight.

dusk hour

The best time to visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, with its majestic architecture, is at dusk and sunset, when its stunning white minarets, ponds and fountains reflecting water with the light of the sky, form an enchanting sight, as the mosque attracts millions of visitors every year, due to its stunningly ornate design.

Downtown Dubai

Tourism in the Emirates looks great during the day, but it retains an extra charm to become more exciting and wonderful in the evening, so that you feel that there are many beautiful areas as if you stay all day in a deep sleep and only wake up at night. As the sun sets, visitors and tourists can visit the downtown area of ​​Dubai, which is home to many world-famous attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, the Dubai Fountain, which witnesses huge tourist crowds, especially at night, and The Dubai Mall, which includes hundreds of inspiring facilities for tourists, among which, its summit The towering skyscrapers that allow you to enjoy a magnificent sunrise from the highest peak in the world, and “Infinity de Lumiere”, the largest digital arts center in the Gulf states, which spans over 2,700 square meters and showcases vibrant worlds and world-class artworks through 130 projectors and 58 Speaker and 3000 high-resolution animations. The all-encompassing experience takes visitors on a journey into a world full of art with exhibitions by famous artist “Van Gogh” and Japanese artists such as “Hokusai”, as well as a stunning view of the universe created by “Thomas Vans”, all in one location that captures the senses.

In addition to the downtown area of ​​Dubai, tourists can visit the “Dubai Frame”, the latest wonderful attractions in the evening, whose high platform allows enjoying an enchanting view of sunrise and sunset over stunning views of Burj Khalifa and other places in Dubai. Since the skyline of Dubai looks wonderful at night, Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to be added to the list of amazing attractions in the emirate, as Ain Dubai is located on the island of “Bluewaters” and provides wonderful panoramic views of the city skyline and offers three types of cabins: viewing cabins and experience cabins Family, friends and private compartments. The wheelbase also constitutes an entertainment area, as it includes a large (LED) screen.

desert nights

Throughout the year, the desert of the Emirates attracts tourists and visitors to its oases and its charming sand dunes to experience the “land” experiences and the warm atmosphere it bears. This type of tourism flourishes with the onset of winter in the UAE, away from shopping centers and the hustle of modern life, where desert resorts and hotels provide Throughout the Emirates, an area of ​​secluded tranquility and wonderful views of the vast plains amid the mountains in the open air, where the night camps under the starry sky, and the magnificent oriental shows with enjoying the sunset are one of the activities and unforgettable experiences while visiting the Emirates.