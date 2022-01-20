Regional elections Petteri Orpo needs crisis team to solve caregiver shortage – Li Andersson discusses parliamentary election funding for elderly services

The chairmen of the parliamentary parties often praised each other in the last major election debate, although Yle’s studio did not avoid shouting.

Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo set up a national crisis team to address the shortage of care workers.

The issue came up when the chairmen of the parliamentary parties gathered at Yle’s studio on Thursday for the last major election debate in the regional elections.

“This is such a serious issue that we should set up a roughly national crisis team to find all possible ways to get more carers,” Orpo replied to a question about caring for the elderly.

There has long been a debate about the adequacy of Sote staff. Last November, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health set up a working group to look at ways to ensure the availability of staff in the sector. The group will be working until the next parliamentary elections: March 2023.

Left Alliance manager Li Andersson for his part, he said that in the context of the next parliamentary elections, the financing of services for the elderly must be prepared for discussion.

“We no longer have room for improvement in services for the elderly. We have a lot of elderly people with poor memory conditions at home alone, ”Andersson said.

Andersson spoke in the exam in favor of taking care of working conditions in the care sector.

In the conversation with regard to internal funding in the social services sector, the presidencies often followed one another and were enthusiastic about praising each other’s presentations and examples from across the country.

About the government Annika Saarikko (middle) and Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) fought that the SOTE reform itself would reduce care costs when the various services were brought under shared management. They hoped this would allow for a wiser use of current resources as well as improve the care experience.

“The fact that there are areas with one wallet in itself makes it possible to look for rationality and the best ways to operate inside,” Saarikko said.

Henriksson and Riikka Purra (ps) raised the possibility of electronic services. Left-wing parties, in turn, found each other when Andersson and the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) questioned the issue of surgeries and stressed the need to address health problems at an early stage.

“If the problems pile up, they will be much more expensive to treat,” Marin said.

No worries however, the rising costs of the social services sector were raised by the aging of the Finnish population. When asked about the savings targets, the Coalition Party’s Orpo spoke about increasing the budget through economic growth, which he supported the Greens. Iiris Suomelan.

“Petteri Orpo is right here that work and entrepreneurship are the basis of the Finnish welfare state,” Suomela said.

However, disagreements, tivams and momentary shouts were not avoided in Yle’s studio either. Now-motion Hjallis Harkimo highlighted the mergers. The central election theme is to promise to maintain a sote status in every municipality.

“It is useless to promise that there is a doctor in every locality,” Harkimo commented.

Harkimo brought to the discussion the self-medical model used in Norway, which received widespread support from other party leaders. Residents of the area specified in the model are the responsibility of a specific physician. In this connection, Saarikko highlighted the working pair model formed by a doctor and a nurse, which he supported expanding in Finland.

The Presidents were also on the same lines in addressing the shortage of caregivers in many places, even without setting up a separate crisis team. In order to alleviate the shortage of nurses, the orphan himself needed to increase the number of training courses, immigration and improve the permanence of workers in the sector.

Prime Minister Marin supplemented the opposition leader’s listing with in-service training. He also highlighted the possibility of attracting retired workers back to work.

He further pointed out that older people are not only caring but also active citizens. Marin pointed out that they care for relatives and work in various organizations.

“Older people are a huge resource. That’s why it’s worth taking care of their well-being, ”Marin said.

Downtown Saarikko and RKP’s Henriksson continued the list by talking about tackling problems with prevention.

“Taking care of older people’s ability to function is the a and o of everything,” Henriksson said.

Now the Harkimo movement wanted tax relief for home care. Purra, on the other hand, denied that foreign workers were the solution, but described their use of the problem as a patch.

“Nurse sizing is quite good as long as money is found for it,” Purra said.