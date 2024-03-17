Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The FIFA Referees Committee appointed Emirati referee crews to manage 3 matches in the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup, within the third and fourth rounds, where the first crew, led by Adel Al Naqbi, “area referee”, will officiate a match. Japan and North Korea in Tokyo, March 21, in the second group, and he is assisted by Mohamed Ahmed Youssef (first assistant), Hassan Al-Mahri (second assistant), and Ahmed Issa Darwish (fourth referee).

On the same day, Yahya Al-Mulla, “arbiter of the field,” will officiate China Taipei’s match with Kyrgyzstan in the fourth group, and he will be assisted by Ali Rashid Al-Naimi, “first assistant,” Sabt Obaid, “second assistant,” and Clifford Daybut from the Philippines, “fourth referee.”

The third crew, led by Omar Al Ali, “arbiter” will manage the China-Singapore match in Group C on March 26 in Beijing, and he will be assisted by Jassim Al Ali, “first assistant,” Saeed Al Marzouki, “second assistant,” and Ali Reda from Lebanon, “fourth referee.”