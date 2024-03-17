Mozzarella, cottage cheese, mortadella and sliced ​​bread are among the categories considered critical

Report released by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on Tuesday (12.Mar.2024) shows that 28% of industrialized products monitored by Brazilian authorities in 2020 and 2021 did not reach the targets established for sodium reduction.

According to the entity, the categories classified as critical are: savory biscuits, ready-made cakes without filling, hamburgers, air-dried cake mixes, refrigerated mortadella, sliced ​​bread, mozzarella cheese and cottage cheese. Here's the complete of the study (PDF – 14MB).

The report cites, however, “encouraging progress” observed in some categories, such as sweet cookies like maria and cornstarch, indicating “a positive trend”.

“When we consider the fluctuation in samples of industrialized chips and straws and the consistent compliance of breakfast cereals, it becomes clear that different categories require specific approaches”, said Anvisa.

The analysis of the categories of powdered and cube broths, paste seasonings, rice seasonings and other seasonings highlights difficulties and advances in monitoring the sodium content in processed foods, with some categories maintaining compliance and others requiring additional efforts.

“In the broader picture, we identify both progress and persistent challenges in reducing sodium content in processed foods. The comprehensive analysis of the Brazilian panorama reveals that the country faces significant obstacles to achieving the regional targets established to reduce sodium consumption, presenting the lowest adherence compared to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean”, the study stated.

“This highlights the urgency of reassessing and improving the strategies currently in place. Continuous collaboration between regulatory bodies, the food industry and civil society remains essential to achieving pre-established goals and encouraging healthier eating habits.”declared the agency.

Monitoring was based on determining the sodium content of samples of industrialized products collected in commercial establishments. They were grouped according to categories agreed in agreements established between the Ministry of Health and the regulated sector.

Sample collection and analysis took place from January 2020 to December 2021. In this process, a state health surveillance inspector was responsible for collecting samples in strategic locations, such as markets and establishments selling processed foods, following a national sampling plan.

The samples were sent to central public health laboratories and INCQS (National Institute for Health Quality Control), where sodium analyzes were carried out according to official methodologies, in addition to labeling verification.

Sugar

Anvisa also released a detailed analysis of the monitoring of sugar content in processed foods in 2021. Among the 11 categories evaluated, it was found that 81.8% had an average sugar content within the defined limits. The two categories that did not reach the established goals were sweet biscuits without filling and biscuits wafers. Here's the complete of the results (PDF – 5 MB).

According to the report, categories such as soft drinks, nectars and soft drinks are in compliance with established standards, suggesting a positive trend in the sector. Furthermore, the maria and cornstarch biscuits and stuffed biscuits categories showed 100% compliance with the limits established for sugar content, highlighting “satisfactory adherence by manufacturers”.

“However, it is crucial to highlight that the biscuit segment of the food industry still needs significant improvements, as unfilled and wafer-type biscuits have exceeded the established limits for sugar content, indicating a lower level of adherence to regulatory guidelines in comparison with other categories analyzed”the report said.

“It is essential to reinforce the importance of effective public policies aimed at reducing sugar consumption and promoting a healthy diet. The implementation of educational and awareness strategies, combined with regulation and inspection, plays a crucial role in protecting the health of the population and preventing chronic non-communicable diseases”concluded Anvisa.

Monitoring was based on the quantification of sugar levels present in food samples collected in commercial establishments and categorized according to a voluntary agreement established between the Ministry of Health and the regulated sector. The results of the analyzes were documented in the Laboratory Sample Management System.

This process was carried out collaboratively by Anvisa and state, municipal and Federal District health surveillance. In the period between January and December 2021, food sample collection and analysis activities were carried out in accordance with a pre-established national sampling plan. The samples obtained were later sent to official public health laboratories.