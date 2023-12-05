The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, harshly criticized the international community this Tuesday for its policy of “double standards” and for “abandoning the children of Palestine”, and He called for opening an international investigation into Israel’s “brutal crimes” in the Gaza Strip.

Al Thani reiterated, however, before the summit of the political and economic alliance of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Doha, his commitment to continue his country’s mediation efforts, “together with its partners,” to restore the truce between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza.

“It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for two months, during which the systematic and intentional killing of defenseless civilians, including women and children, continues (…) entire families were removed from the civil registry,” he said.

“Everyone is wondering about the meaning of the International Community and, if such an entity really exists, why has it abandoned the children of Palestine?” asked the Qatari emir.

Along these lines, he assured that “expressions such as double standards and double morals have become the most popular, and this means that international legitimacy can be a victim of this barbaric war.”

Al Thani reiterated Qatar’s condemnation of “attacks against civilians of all nationalities and religions,” while insisting on the “need for the United Nations to carry out a international investigation into the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people.

Bodies of those killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

He also reaffirmed that Qatar “will make every possible effort” to establish a new truce in Gaza, after the previous one expired on December 1st amid cross accusations.

“We will do everything possible, in cooperation with our international and regional partners, to achieve a comprehensive cessation of Israeli aggression“against the Palestinian people in all the Palestinian territories,” he stressed.

Qatar, which does not recognize the State of Israel and hosts a Hamas political office in Doha, has acted as a key mediator along with Egypt and the United States. between the Islamist group and Israel to reach a truce under cross accusations from both parties.

The pause allowed the exchange of 105 hostages kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli prisons, all women and minors, as well as the entry of greater quantities of food, medical and fuel aid to the Strip.

After the end of the truce, Israel expanded its operations in southern Gaza, where a large part of the displaced population is concentrated, in parallel with the launch of attacks inside and outside the enclave by Hamas.

EFE