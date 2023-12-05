The Minister of Education and the president of Inep talk about the 2022 edition of the International Student Assessment Program

The Mec (Ministry of Education) and the Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) publicize this Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023) the results of the 2022 edition of Pisa (International Student Assessment Program).

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santanaand the president of the InepManuel Palacios, participate.

Pisa is an international comparative study carried out every 3 years by OECD. Assesses the knowledge and skills of students aged 15 and over.

Watch live: