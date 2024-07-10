Through your social channels Nintendo has released a mysterious and very disturbing trailer related to a new project: It’s mine. Inside the video, which you will find at the end of the article, there is a Japanese text that can be translated as “the smiling man”, and the software house launched the hashtag #WhoIsEmio. In Japan, a new store has also been opened teaser sitebut there is no information inside it.

Waiting to find out who it is It’s mine We leave you with its disturbing trailer. Enjoy!

Emio – Trailer

