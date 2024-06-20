No recriminations towards the team

Lando Norris search in Spain for redemption for that second victory of the season that could have come in the Canadian GP and instead it got out of hand, thanks to a few moments of hesitation too long on the part of his pit wall, who didn’t have the quick reflexes to immediately call him back to the pit lane when the Safety Car came onto the track. However, speaking with journalists present in Spain, Norris did not blame the McLaren team for the failed Canadian triumph.

“The team and I had two seconds to decide at that moment what to do: it was a complicated decision – explained the #4 of the papaya team, who then claimed the nice work by his team – there are many things we do better than other teams: better than Red Bull, better than Mercedes. In certain situations we showed our weaknesses. There were things that we should have done better, but at the same time I think that other teams also made mistakes and that we also did a better job than other teams in certain areas“.

Always competitive

Looking at the Catalan trip, which according to many experts should once again see the favorite Red Bull, Norris confirmed that he believes that the MCL38 can be the protagonist on any track on the calendarincluding the Spanish one who normally ‘elects’ the most complete car on the grid: “So far we have been competitive at all circuits, so I don’t expect things to change too much – he has declared – we have never been the team to beat, the one that easily dominated a weekend as happened to Red Bull or Ferrari, but we have always been constantwhich is exactly what we want and is a good step forward compared to last year, when we were very up and down“.

Norris, however, thinking back to what happened in Montreal, is aware that having ‘just’ the best car is not enough: “I lost the opportunity to fight for victory there. George [Russell] also and he had the fastest car and drove very well all weekend. Max probably shouldn’t have won but he won anyway. This shows that even when he didn’t have the best car he still showed what he is capable of doing. But we’ve always known: it’s not enough to simply have a better car and then ignore everything else“, he concluded.