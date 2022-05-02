Unay Emery is playing this Tuesday for a spot in the UEFA Champions League Final. You can make history by arriving with a team like Villarreal, who are a town of 50,000 people. These are the concerns you have in mind:
The latest information suggests that he will reach the most important game of the year, it may not be unusual to see a relapse at the last minute. We will see how he reaches the clash without competition rhythm.
One of Villarreal’s top offensive references will arrive in cotton wool for a game as important as this one. He has not trained with the group and his ownership is in doubt.
Coming back from 0-2 is difficult, but Villarreal is transformed at the Estadio de la Cerámica. This season he has made teams like Bayern or Real Madrid suffer there.
The first leg left Liverpool as the fittest team in Europe. Those of Klopp did not let the yellow submarine breathe for a second. Between the losses and this, it is one of the things that most worries Unai.
The 23,500 spectators who go to the Ceramics have to leave their soul to carry the team on wings to try to get the comeback. If Villarreal managed to get into the final it would be a historic milestone.
