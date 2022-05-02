By Andrea Shallal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia May 5-9 to meet with U.S. military and embassy staff, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, aid workers and teachers. , his office said on Monday.

On Sunday, when Mother’s Day is celebrated, Jill Biden will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their homes because of Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to the cabinet.

President Joe Biden’s wife will meet with US military service members at Mihail Kogalniceau Air Base, Romania, on May 6, before heading to Bucharest to meet with Romanian government officials, US embassy officials, workers aid workers and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children.

The trip also includes stops in the Slovak cities of Bratislava, Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, where Jill Biden will meet government officials, refugees and aid workers, the first lady’s office said.

Jill Biden’s visit is the latest show of support for Ukraine and neighboring countries that are helping Ukrainian refugees from top US officials.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday during an unannounced visit to Kiev.

The UN refugee agency said nearly 5.5 million people had fled Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24 and the number could grow to 8.3 million this year.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat