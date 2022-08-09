Countless races in many American categories, some appeared in Indy Lights and even in Nascar, the nephew of the Grease star had requested and obtained the change of generality to be called after the beloved aunt. To which yesterday she held her hand until the last

Mario Salvini





@

chepalleblog

This story could be called “Hopelessly Devoted to You”, like the poignant song that Sandy dedicates to Danny. We talk about Grease, of course. As is inevitable today, on the day of the tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away yesterday at 73 years old. It is the story of Emerson, a former driver who will not leave a mark in the history of motoring, but whose story deserves to be told precisely in relation to Olivia Newton-John, his aunt.

The change of surname – Emerson was named after Fittipaldi. His father, Graham Hall, like thousands of other racing dads around the world, has named his son as his hero. Emerson Hall, then. Except that he, the son, in addition to racing, has always been devoted to Aunt Olivia, mother Rona’s sister. So much so that from the beginning of her career he decided to change her surname, to adopt that of her mother to call herself after her: Emerson Newton-John. He has raced in countless American categories, with appearances in Indy Lights and in the third category of Nascar, where he competes on pick-ups. As mentioned, he has not made history in either category, but has always raced for “Pink and Blue for Two”, an association he founded himself to raise funds to fight prostate cancer and breast cancer who took away his beloved aunt. See also Inzaghi: "I was expelled for throwing a jacket. The renewal? I prefer to wait"

Farewell – Heartbreaking, much more than Hopelessly Devoted to You, the message with which today on Instagram Emerson accompanied a beautiful photo in which a smiling child is in the arms of both. ¬ “hold your hand and say goodbye to you yesterday, the saddest thing I’ve ever done in my life. You are now free of pain and can enjoy life in any great place you are now. And where are you looking at us from. I love you so much, auntie ”.