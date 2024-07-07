Tabasco.- Allegedly there was toxic gas leak in the Olmec Dos Bocas Refineryon Saturday afternoon, which prompted the immediate evacuation of the staff.

The leak of said gas would have started in the coker sectionoperated by the company ICA Fluor, according to reports, reported the news outlet Vanguardia.

In social networks posted videos where you can see a column of black smoke leaving the facilities of the Olmeca Refinery.

They also shared recordings showing emergency alarms and the evacuation of personnel from the refinery.

There are also images of ambulances on the site.

At the moment, the authorities have not provided any information.