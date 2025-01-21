The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Monday on his first day in the White House, that he plans to carry out the country’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), a measure that the organization itself has not taken long to do. “regret” because of the crucial role it plays in protecting the health and safety of the world’s people, including Americans.

“We hope that the United States will reconsider its position and look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the United States and the WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the world,” the WHO says in a statement. “With the participation of the United States and other Member States, WHO has implemented the largest set of reforms in its history over the past seven years to transform our accountability, our cost-effectiveness, and our impact on countries. This work continues,” the text continues.

It is worth remembering that the United States was a founding member of the WHO in 1948 and has since participated in defining and managing the work of the WHO, along with 193 other Member States. «Together, we ended smallpox and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. “US institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in the WHO,” the organization explains in the statement.

Trump’s intention is for the measure to become effective in the next twelve months and the reason he has alleged is that the international organization has not correctly managed several of the international health crises, including the covid pandemic.









«Poor management of the organization»

The executive order that Trump signed cites precisely “the organization’s mishandling of the Covid pandemic that emerged from Wuhan (China) and other global health crises; its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of Member States.

“That’s a big reason,” Trump said when he displayed his signature. The text also says that the WHO “continues to demand unfairly onerous payments” from the United States.

During his first term, Trump also took measures to leave the organization, but they were not effective because he lost the presidential election and Joe Biden reversed his decision.