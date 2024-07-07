Juarez City- Oscar Sigala hit two home runs for the Indios de Juárez, the first in the top of the second inning that served to open the scoring, but in the end the border squad lost 8-3 in their visit to the Venados de Madera on Saturday night, at the close of Week 7 of the State Baseball League.

It was a nightmare seventh day for the Juarez team, in which in addition to seeing its six-game winning streak cut short, it suffered three consecutive losses, Thursday and Friday at the home of the Manzaneros de Cuauhtémoc and this Saturday in Madera.

With this result, manager Iván Gallegos’s pupils have left their mark at 10 games won and 11 lost.

Pitcher Luis Verdugo was credited with the win and Ricardo Chapa with the save, while Juan Bravo took the loss.

The Venados won this season’s series 2-1, after losing the first game by a 15-4 knockout in seven innings at the end of May and winning the second 9-3, both held at the Juárez Stadium.

The final stretch of the regular season is approaching and on Matchday 8 the Indians will host the Parral Miners on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, while on Saturday, July 13, they will host the Jiménez Rojos.

