Elon Musk, who recently became a Twitter shareholder and board member with a 9.2 percent stake, has proposed a number of changes to the social platform. His attention was first of all focused on Twitter Blue, the premium subscription service, to which he would like to add the possibility of making payments with Dogecoin cryptocurrency, as well as lowering the price and reviewing the check system for profiles. Saturday, Musk wrote in a tweet that Blue subscribers should pay less than the $ 2.99 per month now, and that everyone should have a blue check mark on their verified profile. “The price is expected to be less than $ 2 a month, but paid annually,” Tesla CEO said. “Also, anyone who uses the profile for spam should be banned without reimbursement. The power of corporations to decide the policy of the social platform will remain too great if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive.”

Musk believes that the Twitter Blue subscription should be commensurate with the various local economies and modified accordingly from country to country. The social network launched the premium membership in June 2021, and is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It offers exclusive access to extra features and customizations of the app, such as the ability to cancel a tweet and dedicated assistance. Additionally, in September last year, Twitter announced that users in the US and San Salvador could tip other users using bitcoins. Upon announcing his entry to the board of investors, Musk said his intent is to make “significant improvements” to Twitter, a platform on which he has more than 81 million followers.