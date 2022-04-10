The Easter 2022 It has already started today, Sunday April 10, Palm Sunday, and will last until next April 17, Easter Sunday. With her, comes one of the festivities most important in Christian culture.

This set of religious celebrations takes place during the last week of Lent. In our country, the date changes every year, since always begins on the first Sunday of the full moon during the vernal equinoxwhich always takes place between the months of March and April. About the festivities, they commemorate the last days of the life of Jesus until his resurrection

Everything begins from his entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, through the Last Supper, the crucifixion, death and burial of Christ on Good Friday, the day of mourning on Holy Saturday, until Easter Sunday, where the resurrection takes place. Regarding your origin dates back to the year 325when the council of nicaea set the date of Easter celebration for the entire Western Catholic sphere.

One of the reasons why it was decided to fix the date of Christian Easter on a Sunday was due to the need not to coincide this important date with the Jewish Passover, which was held on Monday. In addition, it was agreed that it would be celebrated only once a year, since at that time, the new year began on the vernal equinox.

In relation to the days that make it up, the two most outstanding are the Holy Thursday and Good Friday, known for being the days of the so-called Easter Triduum along with Holy Saturday. This is the period during which the Catholic liturgy commemorates the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. in the catholic religion The Eucharist is not celebrated on Good Friday.. It is carried out Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion on Friday afternoon.

An act that is performed at the time of the death of Jesus on the cross. The torture and death of Jesus Christ center the events of this date, which is known as Way of the Cross. To remember the suffering of Jesus of Nazareth, Christians relive the stages of his deathdivided into 14 stations.



Jewish Passover, with different concepts

Over the years, Passover has changed the concept of its celebration. Today, Jews commemorate the Passover or Pesach to remember the step that the Hebrew people took next to Moses through the Red Sea. Years ago, the liberation of the Jewish people from Egyptian slavery was commemorated.

A very different concept from that of Easter for Christians, although both share a common trait. Christ died on the same day as the Jewish Passoverin which the Jews went to the temple to sacrifice the lambs to celebrate Passover.

