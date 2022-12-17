The billionaire and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, said on Friday (Dec. 16, 2022) that he will restore the platform accounts of journalists that the social network had suspended for allegedly endangering the businessman’s family.

“People spoke. Accounts that revealed my location will now have their suspension lifted.”announced Musk on his Twitter profile this Saturday (Dec.17, 2022).

The entrepreneur organized a poll on the platform asking users if they should reset their accounts now in 7 days and 59% of the 3.69 million participants voted for immediate restoration.

Elon Musk used the expression “doxxed” in your tweet. Dox is the act of researching and posting private or identifying information about an individual on the Internet, usually with malicious intent.

Twitter suspended on Thursday (15.Dec.2022) profiles of journalists who published reports about the company and its owner, Elon Musk. Some of those suspended had posted about the platform’s decision to take down the account. @ElonJetwhich tracks the flights of the billionaire’s private plane.

Among the suspended accounts are those of reporters from major communication vehicles, such as CNN🇧🇷 New York Times and washington post🇧🇷 Independent journalists were also affected.

After the suspension of the accounts, Musk had received criticism and before deciding to unlock the profiles, the billionaire had made an irony of the reactions. He wrote on his Twitter profile: “So inspiring to see the newfound love of free speech by the press”🇧🇷

THE CNN released a statement on its Twitter profile about the banning of its journalists’ accounts.

“The impulsive and unwarranted suspension of several reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising. Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be an incredible concern for everyone who uses the platform. We have asked Twitter for an explanation and will re-evaluate our relationship based on this response.”wrote to CNN🇧🇷