Saturday, December 17, 2022
Biathlon | Tuomas Harjula was the best Finn in the pursuit in 19th place

December 17, 2022
Biathlon the men’s world cup got a new winner this season, when Norway Sturla Holm Lægreid won the pursuit race in Annecy–Le Grand Bornand, France.

Lægreid, who shot one penalty in the race, was already on top in the first shooting position, while Norway, who won the sprint Johannes Thingnes Bø shot from lying past one kudi. Bø, who finished third in France, had won the previous five races of the World Cup.

Norway took a triple victory in the pursuit, because of two penalties Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen was second after losing to Lægreid by almost 25 seconds. Bø, who also shot a total of two penalties, completed the Norwegian top three after losing to the winner by more than 34 seconds.

The best of the Finns had shot two penalties Tuomas Harjula, which was the 19th He lost to Lægreid in 2.25.4. Harjula had finished 36th in the sprint before the chase.

Tero Seppälä was chasing with two fines, 20th (–2.26.6), two fines Olli Hiidensalo 28th (–3.13,4) and shot three penalties Jaakko Ranta 57th (–6.09.9).

Seppälä started the chase from 49th place in the sprint and Hiidensalo from 23rd place.

