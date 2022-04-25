Elneny told the media: “If Arsenal say we want you, I don’t think I will leave. This has been my family for six years and I love this club.”

He added, “I always like challenges and give 100 percent of my effort all the time. I don’t decide who will play, but I keep working in training to show how good I am and even make him coach Michael Arteta to push me.”

“If I don’t play, I keep working until I get a chance,” he added.

Elneny played in Arsenal’s starting lineup in the last two Premier League games against Manchester United and Chelsea, and the Egyptian player appeared distinctively, and helped his team achieve two victories.

The contract of Elneny, who joined from Swiss Basel in 2016, expires at the end of next June.

Arsenal is fourth in the league with five rounds remaining, and will face West Ham United next Sunday.